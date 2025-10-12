Porter delivered 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes in Sunday's 111-109 preseason win over the Suns in Macao.

The former Nugget continues to adapt well to his new system and teammates. Porter could be in line for career-best numbers in Brooklyn as one of the main pieces in an offense that isn't dominated by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, after he produced 18.2 points, 7.0 boards, 2.5 threes and 2.1 assists over 77 regular-season games last season.