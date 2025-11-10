Porter ended Sunday's 134-98 loss to New York with 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes.

Porter led Brooklyn's offensive attack with his strong shooting performance, though it didn't impact the final outcome much. He's now drilled at least four triples in four of his last five appearances, averaging 26.8 points during this hot stretch.