Porter closed Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Pelicans with 20 points (7-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes.

The 27-year-old forward led the Nets in scoring once again, as he scored 20-plus points for the ninth time in his last 10 games. Over that stretch, Porter is averaging 26.1 points, 7.8 boards, 4.3 threes, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc, as he keeps his trade value high.