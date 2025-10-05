Nets' Michael Porter: Efficient in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 17 minutes in Saturday's 123-88 preseason win over Hapoel Jerusalem BC.
Porter made the most of his 17 minutes on the court in this preseason win, showing an efficient touch with his shot and putting up solid numbers in other categories. Porter figures to be a key player for the Nets in 2025-26, and if he stays healthy, he should be one of the team's go-to options on offense.
