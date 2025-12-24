Porter recorded 28 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 victory over the 76ers.

Porter did most of his damage in the first half, with 25 of his 28 points being scored through the first two quarters of Tuesday's contest. He went just 1-for-6 from the field in the second half, but he still finished the game as the game's leading scorer while finishing tied with Noah Clowney with a team-high two steals. Porter has scored at least 28 points in six of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 28.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 4.9 threes and 1.1 steals over 33.4 minutes per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from three over that span.