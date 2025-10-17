Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Porter (illness) "isn't feeling good" ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Raptors, and he'll go through his pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Porter is expected to be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. If the forward is unable to suit up, Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf are candidates for an uptick in playing time in the team's preseason finale.