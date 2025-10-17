default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Porter (illness) "isn't feeling good" ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Raptors, and he'll go through his pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Porter is expected to be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. If the forward is unable to suit up, Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf are candidates for an uptick in playing time in the team's preseason finale.

More News