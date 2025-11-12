Porter posted 21 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during the Nets' 119-109 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

It was an inefficient outing for Porter, but he ended up tying Nic Claxton for the team high in points thanks to the former's 10 made free throws. Porter has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, and he has averaged 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals over 32.0 minutes per game on 42.4 percent shooting during that span.