Porter contributed 12 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-66 loss to the Knicks.

MPJ was unable to get going against the Knicks, as was the case for his team as a whole in a massive loss to New York. It's another reminder of the leap Porter has taken this year. Last season in Denver, an occasional 12-point outing was normal. This season, 12 points matches MPJ's lowest point total on the year, which has now happened on three different occasions.