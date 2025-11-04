Nets' Michael Porter: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (personal) isn't listed on Brooklyn's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Porter was a late scratch ahead of Monday's home loss to Minnesota due to personal reasons, but the sharpshooter will be back in action Wednesday. He's averaged 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.8 minutes per game over his first six appearances as a Net. However, he's scored 30-plus points twice and fewer than 20 points four times.
More News
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Won't play Monday•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Snags 17 boards in loss•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Scores season-high 32 points•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Struggles to find shooting touch•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Puts up 31 points in loss•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Needs 15 shots to score 12 points•