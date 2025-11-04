Porter (personal) isn't listed on Brooklyn's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Porter was a late scratch ahead of Monday's home loss to Minnesota due to personal reasons, but the sharpshooter will be back in action Wednesday. He's averaged 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.8 minutes per game over his first six appearances as a Net. However, he's scored 30-plus points twice and fewer than 20 points four times.