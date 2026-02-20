Porter (knee) finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers quickly turned Thursday's game into a runaway, resulting in low workloads for most of the key players on both sides. Porter missed the final two games before the All-Star break due to right knee tendinitis, so he may have been eased back into action with a modest workload even if the Nets had kept the contest more competitive.