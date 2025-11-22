Porter logged 33 points (13-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-105 win over the Celtics.

Porter has been red hot over the past three games, posting averages of 30.7 points on 58.2 percent shooting from the floor and 85 percent at the stripe to go with 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.7 triples and 1.0 steal a night. He'll look to keep his hot streak going Sunday in Toronto.