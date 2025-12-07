Porter chipped in 35 points (14-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-101 victory over New Orleans.

The 27-year-old forward led all scorers in the contest and appeared to be 100 percent after sitting out the Nets' last game Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back for maintenance purposes. Porter has topped 30 points in each of the first three games he's played in December, averaging 34.3 points, 8.7 boards, 5.7 threes, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game to begin the month.