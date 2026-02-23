Porter finished with 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 115-104 loss to Atlanta.

Porter led Brooklyn in scoring but struggled to find his jumper, converting just one shot from beyond the arc. The forward has been mired in a significant shooting slump in February, entering Sunday converting 36.8 percent from the field and just 17.1 percent from deep while attempting 8.2 threes per game over his previous five appearances. Porter has shown he can still generate volume scoring, but his overall impact diminishes when the efficiency dips to this extent.