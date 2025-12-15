Porter accumulated 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-82 victory over the Bucks.

Porter has been the Nets' best player by a wide margin this season, but he didn't have his best showing Sunday -- at least from a statistical perspective. Porter was coming off four straight games in which he cleared the 30-point mark, so some regression was inevitable. Based on how important he's been for Brooklyn offensively this season, expect Porter to have a prominent role once again when the Nets take on the Heat on Thursday.