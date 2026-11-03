Porter registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's 103-90 loss to the Knicks.

Porter maintained a substantial offensive role, attempting 11 three-pointers after taking 10 against Indiana on Sunday. His 37-minute workload and consistent perimeter volume remain encouraging, although his rebounding production declined from nine to five boards. Porter continues to provide reliable scoring and rebounding, and his role as the No. 2 option on offense behind Julius Randle gives him a steady fantasy floor.