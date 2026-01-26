Porter finished Sunday's 126-89 loss to the Clippers with nine points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes.

Porter logged his lowest scoring total of the season during the blowout loss. He failed to get anything going and was eventually pulled as the Clippers ran away with the game. Porter is one of the Nets' most dependable options, and the Nets' fortunes often rely on the seventh-year pro's success or failure. Porter is currently in high demand in the trade market, but the Nets will want a hefty player-pick package in exchange for his services.