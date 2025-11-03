Porter registered 17 points (7-23 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 loss to the 76ers.

Porter had one of his worst offensive showings on the young season, but it didn't stop him from hoisting up attempts. Despite a tough night shooting the basketball, the Missouri product set a season high in rebounds, cruising to his first double-double in six games this year.