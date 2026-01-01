Nets' Michael Porter: Won't play against Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter won't play in Thursday's game against the Rockets due to an illness, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Porter faces a short turnaround if he wants to suit up for Friday's tilt against the Wizards. His absence should entrench Cam Thomas as the top scoring option Thursday. The likes of Danny Wolf, Drake Powell and Tyrese Martin also have an opportunity to step into the starting lineup for the Nets.
More News
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Well-rounded effort in loss•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Drops 27 and 10 in victory•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Game-high 28 points Tuesday•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Strong double-double in win•
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Scores 28 points with five treys•