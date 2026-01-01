default-cbs-image
Porter won't play in Thursday's game against the Rockets due to an illness, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Porter faces a short turnaround if he wants to suit up for Friday's tilt against the Wizards. His absence should entrench Cam Thomas as the top scoring option Thursday. The likes of Danny Wolf, Drake Powell and Tyrese Martin also have an opportunity to step into the starting lineup for the Nets.

