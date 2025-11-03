Porter (personal) will not suit up for Monday's matchup with Minnesota, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

It's unclear exactly what Porter is dealing with at the moment, but for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Indiana. With Porter on the inactive list Monday night, Cam Thomas could see all the usage he can handle, and there will be more minutes available for Noah Clowney and Ziaire Williams.