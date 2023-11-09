Bridges ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 victory over the Clippers.

Bridges did a little bit of everything in Wednesday's road win over the Clippers, finishing as one of six Nets players with a double-digit scoring total while ending two boards and three assists shy of a triple-double. Bridges posted his lowest scoring mark of the season, but set season-high totals in rebounds, assists and blocks in a win.