Bridges contributed 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 96-84 loss to Philadelphia in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Bridges did a little bit of everything for Brooklyn in Monday's Game 2 loss, finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points while leading the team in assists. Bridges recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in six games during the regular season and has posted at least 20 points and five boards in both playoff appearances.