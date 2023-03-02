Bridges supplied 21 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 142-118 loss to the Knicks.

Bridges has scored at least 20 points in three games in a row and five of his seven since joining the Nets, including a blistering 45-point performance against the Heat on Feb. 15. The former Suns forward is averaging 23.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game since the trade.