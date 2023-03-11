Bridges ended with 34 points (13-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 46 minutes during Friday's 124-123 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.
Bridges continues to flash his offensive upside, scoring at least 30 points for the fifth time in his past seven games. Although his defensive output has fallen slightly since joining the Nets, he has more than made up for it with efficient, high-volume scoring. He is clearly the go-to option for the Nets and with the team still looking to push for the playoffs, he could be a sneaky top-15 asset ROS.
More News
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Workload likely restricted Thursday•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Goes for 30 points with five dimes•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Phenomenal run continues•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Erupts for 38 points•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Another strong performance•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Erupts for 31 against Bucks•