Bridges amassed 15 points (7-21 FG, 1-11 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bridges struggled shooting from the field but still impacted the game in multiple ways, including leading the Nets with a season-high assist total, hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and ending as one of two players with 15 or more points. Bridges has recorded at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in 11 games this season.