Bridges racked up 27 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 win over Miami.

Bridges dished out his most assists as a Net and tied his season highs with 11 trips to the charity stripe and 10 makes en route to his 14th game with at least 20 points over his past 17 appearances. During that stretch, the breakout star is averaging 27.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 35.1 minutes with 49.8/38.6/91.2 shooting splits.