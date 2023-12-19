Bridges racked up 13 points (4-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), one rebound and five assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-108 loss to the Jazz.

Bridges struggled on Brooklyn's jam-packed road trip, which concluded with this loss to Utah. During the five-game stretch, the wing averaged just 16.6 points on 36/44/77 shooting splits with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35.4 minutes. Bridges was excellent before the trip began, so fantasy managers should hope for a bounceback Wednesday against the Knicks.