Bridges (trade pending) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Bridges was part of Phoenix's package to Brooklyn in exchange for Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren, but he wasn't available for the Nets' win over Chicago on Thursday. The Villanova product was in attendance for the matchup, but he sat in the stands with Cameron Johnson, as the blockbuster deal had yet to be finalized. It seems likely Bridges and Johnson will be able to suit up Saturday, but it appears their availability will still come down to a game-time decision. When cleared, Bridges figures to be a go-to player for the Nets, who'll look to find a new identity following the tumultuous tenure of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.