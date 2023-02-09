The Nets acquired Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 first-round pick swap from the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Kevin Durant (knee) and T.J. Warren, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

While the draft capital, which reportedly includes four future first-round picks, as well as a pick swap, is the headliner for Brooklyn, the Nets also get one of the league's best three-and-D wings in Bridges. The Villanova product is averaging a career-best 17.2 points per game to go with 4.3 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 threes, while shooting 38.7 percent from deep and 89.7 percent at the line. In Brooklyn, he'll step in as one of the key components of the Nets' post-Durant rebuild. That should lead to a larger offensive role down the stretch, as the Nets are left with few go-to options outside of Spencer Dinwiddie and recent breakout Cam Thomas.