Bridges tallied 23 points (8-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Thursday's 135-103 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Bridges led all players in Thursday's preseason contest in scoring while lighting it up from three with six threes in just 24 minutes on the court. Bridges has appeared in both preseason contests for the Nets, averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.5 minutes per game.