Bridges ended Friday's 124-107 win over Atlanta with 42 points (16-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Bridges is certainly enjoying life on his new team. He's scored at least 42 points three times with the Nets, and the six highest scoring games of his career have come within the past month. He's showing fantasy managers that he can thrive as the top option on offense. He'll be back in action on April 2 against the Jazz.