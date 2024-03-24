Bridges racked up 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-93 loss to the Knicks.
The 27-year-old forward was one of the few Brooklyn players to have much success against New York's perimeter defense -- Cameron Johnson went 3-for-6 on three-point attempts, and the rest of the team went 5-for-19 (26.3 percent). Bridges has scored in double digits in 12 of the last 13 games, and he's averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
