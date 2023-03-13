Bridges totaled 25 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

The fifth-year forward led the Nets in scoring on an afternoon when seven different Brooklyn players, including all five starters, scored in double digits to overcome another Nikola Jokic triple-double. Bridges has delivered more than 20 points in eight of 10 games since the All-Star break, averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.