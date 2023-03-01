Bridges closed with 31 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to Milwaukee.

It's the fourth time in six games since joining the Nets that Bridges has scored more than 20 points, and the fifth-year wing is thriving as one of the focal points of his new team's offense. Since the trade from Phoenix, Bridges is averaging 23.8 points, 5.3 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, 46.9 percent from beyond the arc and 90.3 percent from the free-throw line.