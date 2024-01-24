Bridges recorded 36 points (14-26 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Knicks.

While the 27-year-old wing topped 25 points for the fifth time in the last seven games, he didn't get a lot of help as only two other Nets even scored in double digits. Bridges is averaging a sizzling 27.7 points, 5.0 boards, 4.1 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.0 steals during his hot streak while shooting 42.6 percent (26-for-61) from beyond the arc.