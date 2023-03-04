Bridges notched 38 points (13-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 115-105 win over the Celtics.

This was Bridges' fifth career game eclipsing 30 points, and three of those have come with the Nets in the span of a few weeks. He's clearly enjoying life as the No. 1 option for Brooklyn and came into Friday averaging 26.8 points in his previous five games with 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.