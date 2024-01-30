Bridges posted 33 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 147-114 win over Utah.

Bridges cleared the 30-point mark for the seventh time this season, and his contributions were pivotal in seeing the Nets blow the Jazz away. Bridges has scored at least 15 points in all but one of his 13 January appearances, a span in which he's averaging 24.0 points per game while firmly settling as Brooklyn's primary offensive weapon. He's also putting up a career-best 21.9 points per game over the course of the entire 2023-24 campaign.