Bridges finished Saturday's 129-101 win over the Magic with 42 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 15-18 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes.

Bridges was outstanding Saturday and carried the Nets to victory with one of the most dominant displays of his career. The star forward is not shying away from operating as the Nets' primary scoring weapon and is stepping up to the role. He has scored at least 22 points in five of his last six outings, surpassing the 40-point mark twice in that stretch.