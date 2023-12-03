Bridges finished Saturday's 129-101 win over the Magic with 42 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 15-18 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes.
Bridges was outstanding Saturday and carried the Nets to victory with one of the most dominant displays of his career. The star forward is not shying away from operating as the Nets' primary scoring weapon and is stepping up to the role. He has scored at least 22 points in five of his last six outings, surpassing the 40-point mark twice in that stretch.
More News
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Plays well despite loss•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Ties career scoring high in OT loss•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Leads starters offensively in loss•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Puts up 23 points in defeat•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Goes for 27 points Sunday•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Struggles from field Friday•