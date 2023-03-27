Bridges contributed 44 points (13-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 loss to the Magic.

Bridges posted his second 40-plus point game of the season and fell one short of his career high, which he set during a 116-105 win over the Heat on Feb. 15. However, it wasn't enough to pull out the victory Sunday, as the rest of his squad struggled to make an offensive impact. Since arriving in Brooklyn (20 games), the once defensive-minded forward has transformed into a do-it-all star for the Nets, posting 26.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks with 49/41/91 shooting splits.