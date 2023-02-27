Bridges ended Sunday's 129-127 loss to Atlanta with 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes.

Bridges has been a bit inconsistent since joining the Nets following the trade deadline, but so far, the positives outweigh the negatives. He looks comfortable in a prominent offensive role and has scored at least 20 points in three of his five outings with the Nets while also posting solid contributions in peripheral categories. He's averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a combined 2.2 steals/blocks per game since the change of scenery.