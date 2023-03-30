Bridges accumulated 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over Houston.

Bridges excelled from beyond the arc in the victory, as he poured in 12 of his 27 points from downtown. He's been dangerous from three over his last few contests, shooting 48.4 percent and averaging 3.8 made triples per game over his last four appearances. It's no surprise that he's also averaging an impressive 32.5 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over this hot stretch.