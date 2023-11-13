Bridges provided 27 points (11-29 FG, 2-14 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 win over Washington.

Bridges needed 29 shots to score his team-high 27 points, but fantasy managers won't be upset by the volume if he keeps scoring at this rate, especially if he also adds solid numbers in other categories. Bridges was eclipsed by Cam Thomas' (ankle) excellent start to the campaign, but he should operate as Brooklyn's go-to guy on offense on a regular basis. To note, Bridges has scored at least 20 points in six of his first 10 games of the campaign.