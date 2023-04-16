Bridges contributed 30 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 loss to the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Bridges wasn't fazed by the stage of the fact he was the team's go-to threat in a playoff series. Instead, he was efficient from the field and did all he could to carry the Nets to victory, but his impressive stat line was not enough. Excluding the game in which he lasted just four seconds in the season finale, the forward has now gone 10 straight contests with at least 20 points, and he should be the Nets' main scoring weapon for Game 2 of the series Monday.