Bridges contributed 30 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-96 victory over the Rockets.

Bridges led the Nets in scoring Tuesday, and the versatile forward continues to turn heads with his play now that he's been given a more prominent role than the one he had with the Suns before the trade. Bridges is averaging 26.5 points per game since joining Brooklyn, and he has also scored at least 30 points five times in that span, including in each of his last three outings.