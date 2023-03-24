Bridges ended with 32 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bridges has taken his offensive game to another level since joining the Nets and is thriving in a more significant role than the one he had in Phoenix. He has scored at least 23 points in six of his last seven appearances while reaching the 30-point mark thrice in that span. The five-year veteran is averaging 25.9 points per game since the All-Star break.