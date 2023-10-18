Bridges (rest) is available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Bridges will return to the lineup Wednesday after sitting out Brooklyn's previous preseason contest. Bridges is expected to be the Nets' go-to scorer this season.
