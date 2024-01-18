Bridges went back to the Nets locker room during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers with an apparent leg injury, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Bridges collided with Jabari Walker in the third quarter and limped off the court before heading to the locker room. While no official designation has been given, fantasy managers should consider Bridges questionable to return. While he's on the sidelines, Cam Thomas and Lonnie Walker are candidates to see more minutes.