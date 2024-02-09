Bridges registered 26 points (10-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bridges surpassed the 20-point mark for the fifth time over his last six appearances, and that scoring prowess should be sustainable over the long term, given the roster moves the Nets made before the trade deadline Thursday. Bridges is having a career-best season in 2023-24, averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Bridges can also deliver decent contributions in the rebounding and passing categories, but most of his fantasy value is tied to his scoring ability.