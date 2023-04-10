Bridges ended Sunday's 134-105 loss to Philadelphia with no counting stats over zero minutes.

Bridges was in the starting lineup Sunday but played just four seconds, keeping his games-played streak alive. Not only did he start his 83rd game of the season, but he has also now played in 392 consecutive games since entering the league. Hopefully, anyone relying on him for fantasy production had the sense to realize this was going to be nothing more than a token start and subsequently removed him from their active lineup. Looking ahead, the Nets will face the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, with Bridges a key piece if they hope to advance into the second round.