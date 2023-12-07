Bridges contributed 32 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over the Hawks.

Bridges drilled a 17-foot jumper over De'Andre Hunter with 4.1 seconds left to give the Nets the lead and the former helped lock down Trae Young in the final second for the win. Bridges entered Wednesday's game averaging 22.8 points per game as the main offensive weapon for the Nets and he's scored 22-plus points in seven of his last nine games. Wednesday was also the second straight game Bridges has shot 60-plus percent from the floor and he'll look to continue his hot shooting streak Friday against the Wizards.