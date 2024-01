Bridges chipped in 26 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bridges led all Nets in minutes played while finishing with a team-high-tying scoring total and adding a half-dozen rebounds in a losing effort. Bridges has scored 25 or more points in eight games this season, adding six or more rebounds in seven contests.